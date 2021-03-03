Heath Ledger has set a standard for Joker that’s really hard to surpass. But in 2019, Joaquin Phoenix arguably played the best eccentric clown. As we have always seen, the actors who have played the grey-shaded character so far, had to adapt to a different mental state. But with Phoenix, the game was totally different.

Yes, as Phoenix didn’t have a Batman to fight with, many other areas of his life were covered in 2019’s rated R blockbuster. It was internal demons and mental issues he had to battle with. The script demanded a character whose mental health had an influence on his physicality. We could see Phoenix smoking a lot of cigarettes and eating nothing in the film.

To get into such a niche character, Joaquin Phoenix had to drop as much as 50 pounds, which eventually did happen. But believe us, it was a hell of a difficult phase for him. For achieving a weight goal, the actor had to survive on just an apple each day for Joker. In a talk with Access Hollywood, he was asked if he is following a routine of ‘an apple a day keeps a doctor away’. He hilariously replied, “It wasn’t an apple a day. No, you’ve also got lettuce and steamed green beans.”

Sharing his experience of going through a difficult physical phase for Joker, Joaquin Phoenix added, “It’s something I’ve done before and you work with a doctor regimented and overseen and safe.”

Phoenix shared a funny yet difficult experience of working with director Todd Phillips. He shared, “Todd did have these f**king pretzels that I love,” he said. “And he’d just have bags of them in his office! And that was difficult.”

Well, all we can say that Phoenix’s hard work did pay a big-time as Joker turned to be a huge commercial and critical success. He is now popular than ever!

