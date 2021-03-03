LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Nearly six months after “Tenet” was released in the United States, Warner Bros. announced that the Christopher Nolan sci-fi spectacle will open in five New York City movie theatre locations this Friday.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York City movie theatres will be able to open their doors to the public on March 5.

“Tenet” will play at AMC Lincoln Square, AMC Empire, AMC Kips Bay, Village East by Angelika in 70mm and Showcase Cinemas Jamaica. The film will open on Imax screens a week later, on March 12, at AMC Lincoln Square.

“Tenet,” which is led by John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, was the first major Hollywood tentpole film to premiere in theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled to debut last July, “Tenet’s” release date was pushed back three times and finally opened in select U.S. cities on Sep. 3. With theatres in New York and California closed, “Tenet” generated $57.9 million at the domestic box office and more than $363 million worldwide. It marked one of Nolan’s most expensive films given its $200 million production budget.

Warner Bros released “Tenet” on 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD and digital rental services on Dec. 15. New Yorkers who have been waiting to see his film on the big screen will finally get their chance, but they will have to adhere to the state’s COVID guidelines. This includes having to wear a mask at all times except when seated and eating or drinking. Additionally, theatres are restricted to 25% capacity or 50 audience members, whichever is lower. They will also have to comply with enhanced air filtration and purification standards to reduce the chance of a virus outbreak.

