American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato took to Instagram and told her fans that she is celebrating her body.

The 28-year-old spoke about going through an eating disorder recently and wrote that she “lost weight” after ignoring the pre-established notions about diet and fitness.

“I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t over-exercise anymore. I don’t restrict or purge. And I especially don’t live life accordingly to diet culture… And I’ve actually lost weight. This is a different experience But I feel full. Not of food But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance,” she wrote alongside a video of herself.

Along with the video she also captioned about being at peace. “I’m full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today,” she wrote.

She also shared an Insta story that spoke about body positivity and captioned it: “Thank you body for your patience and faith in me.”

