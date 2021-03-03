Singer Demi Lovato has undergone some significant body changes and took to social media to share the same with her fans. The ‘Sorry Not Sorry‘ singer took to Instagram and told her about her sudden weight loss. She also revealed that currently, she is feeling peace, love and joy.

In the video shared, we see how big her pants have become for her. At the same time, she also stated that she doesn’t follow the diet culture. Check it out below.

Demi Lovato took to Instagram and shared the story of her weight loss with her fans. Captioning the post, “I’m full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today,” the video showed the 28-year-old singer showing off how loose her pant is.

In the video, Demi Lovato wrote, “Accidentally lost weight. I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t exercise anymore. I don’t restrict or purge. And I especially… don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture.”

The writing on Demi Lovato’s video continued as “I’ve actually lost weight. This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance. Peace Serenity Joy And love” Check it out:

The former Disney star received loads of love and responses to her post. High School Musical fame Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “Yes mama.” Singer Kristen Hanby replied to her video, saying, “Free and happy, it doesn’t get any better than that 🤞🏻❤️” Other stars like Courteney Cox, Orlando Bloom, model Sara Sampaio and more clicked on the heart icon of the video.

One fan took to comments and said, “Yes ma’am listen to your body’s need that’s all that matters.” While another wrote, “You’re so beautiful inside and out, I couldn’t be more proud and happy for you, thank you for inspiring me so much, love u.”

Shortly after her initial post, Demi Lovato took to her Instagram stories and posted another message. On it, she wrote, “thank you body for your patience and faith in me [pink heart emoji].”

