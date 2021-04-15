Maisie William, who gained worldwide fame as Arya Stark in the hit HBO fantasy drama Game Of Thrones, turns a year older today. While Williams has rocked glamorous gowns on red carpets, oversized tees, bike shorts, and more, we decided to celebrate her 24th birthday by talking about the times she and boyfriend Reuben Selby were fashion goals.

Advertisement

The duo has time and again given us couple goals with their social media PDA, but their coordinated looks at fashion shows and other events are #couplegoals and #fashiongoals.

Advertisement

So sit back and check out these 7 times Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby made us go Aww with their fashion sense.

Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 At Paris Fashion Week

At Dior’s Paris Fashion Week 2020 show, Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby were twinning in matching khaki outfits from the French fashion house. The duo completed their looks with identical satin face masks in the same shade.

While the Game of Thrones actress wore an oversized parka, rain boots and carried a black top-handle bag from the same label, Selby sported a classic trench, black trousers and dress shoes along with a Dior signature saddlebag.

Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health

To the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, 2020, Maisie Williams wore a Christian Dior Resort 2021 embroidered black tulle dress. She styled the attired with a Dior black satin clutch and Dior heels. Complementing her was boyfriend Reuben Selby in a black and white plaid Thom Browne suit. The duo completed their looks with black masks.

Thom Browne Show At Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter

Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby coordinated their outfits during the Paris Fashion week for the Thom Browne show. The couple wore matching pastel checked prints suits from the designer, and they looked just magical.

Maisie wore a frayed suit with a wintry background and a white corset underneath. She paired the look with a pinstripe tie, matching pointed mules, and a boxy purse with gold engravings. Selby wore a checkered overcoat in periwinkle and bubblegum pink to match his pants and tie. He completed the look with two-tone, wingtip oxford shoes. The duo both rocked electric blue eye shadow and made for a stylish and fashionable couple.

London Fashion Week Men’s January 2020

For Charles Jeffrey new Fall 2020 Loverboy collection at London Fashion Week, Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby were in the front row seats looking stylish in the designer’s creation.

The couple’s Charles Jeffrey Loverboy sweaters had graphic all over with the ‘Loverboy’ logo plastered across the front. Maisie styled her sweater with straight-leg jeans, an orange top-handle Poppy Lissiman bag and black leather boots. Selby, too looked dashing by complimenting his sweater with zippered cargo pants, black combat boots, and a silver pendant necklace.

Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring Summer 2020.

While attending the Thom Browne womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show during the Paris Fashion Week, Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby once again coordinated their outfits and makeup.

The couple opted for red, white, and black plaid jackets, white collars shirts and black ties along with and black knee-high socks. The duo looked absolutely fashionable and posh as they occupied the front-row seats at the show. But the eye-catcher of their ensembles was the bright pink eye shadow smudging their eyelids.

Paris Fashion Week

For Jacquemus’ Summer 2021 at the Paris Fashion Week, Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby twinned in khaki ensembles by the designer. Their ensembles matched the background of where his latest collection was being displayed – a wheat field.

While Maisie opted for a skirt-suit, Reuben wore a pantsuit and the duo almost blended in with their backdrop. While Williams wore beige shoes, a white mask and carried a white top handbag, Selby completed the look with white shoes.

White Wedding Party

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby twinned in white when they attended her Game of Thrones co-star and best friend Sophie Turner’s wedding to Joe Jonas. Besides looks stunning in white ensembles, Reuben also dyed his hair hot pink to match Maisie’s signature pastel hair colour.

The duo opted for similar white jackets and black shoes. While Selby wore the jacket with white pants and a t-shirt of the same colour, Maisie opted for a daring look by avoiding any slacks and inner top. We love it.

Don’t you agree that the couple are couple goals and fashion goals all rolled into one!

Happy Birthday, Maisie Williams!

Must Read: John Cena Calls Fast & Furious 9 A ‘Life Changing Opportunity’ & Says It’s Not Filled With ‘Senseless Action’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube