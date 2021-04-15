Hollywood action superstar Vin Diesel has opened up about what makes his “Fast & Furious” franchise so popular globally. He also spoke of the biggest difference between the first film, which was released in 2001, and the ninth instalment that is all set to release.

“I think the greatest difference is when the first film came out, you had no idea who these characters were. You had no idea what world you were entering when you came into the theatres to see this movie. Now, people feel that they have grown up with this saga. People feel like this is their franchise,” said, while conversing with select world media while launching the trailer of the latest edition of the franchise.

“Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga” also stars John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez and Dwayne Johnson. The film is directed by Justin Lin.

Vin Diesel stressed that each time the makers embark on a new chapter they always thought of how to reach higher.

“How do we dazzle the audience or engage the audience even more? As John (Cena) articulated these are characters that are very familiar to the moviegoer, and the moviegoer has their own relationship with this family of characters that live in the saga. I will just say there is a familiarity,” said Diesel.

He added: “I remember when the cast members used to say the release of ‘Fast And Furious‘ is like a holiday the world expects to see it every two years.”

“Fast & Furious 9” is the penultimate film in the franchise, and the next part will be done in two films. As of now, it has been decided the two-part tenth film would wrap up the series.

“When my daughter heard that ten would be the last, broken into two films, she started crying and I can’t tell you how bad I felt. I tried to console her but she just didn’t want to hear that this world saga could finally have a finale,” Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, said.

The 53-year-old macho star finds it incredible that the fans can finally have a look at the ninth instalment.

He said: “It feels incredible to be a part of something that will bring the world together again. There is something I think we as society never anticipated we’d be losing by not being able to be entertained together as a community.”

“There is something special that happens when people see ‘Fast And Furious’ in a packed audience with your family, friends and your loved ones, and you can feel the rumble of excitement and you can feel the emotions in the theatre building,” he said.

“To be a part of the return to the theatrical experience is something so right, and I feel so proud of. To do it with my family that has been doing it for two decades is a dream come true,” he concluded.

