Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions is fun to watch as we get to learn many interesting backstage stories and lesser-known facts of WWE wrestlers. One such episode was of Mark Henry. Especially, the rapid-fire segment by Mark was one of the best on the show.

Mark had graced the show in the last year. There he shared several secrets of himself and other wrestlers too. During the rapid-fire segment, Stone Cold asked him to name underrated wrestlers, the strongest wrestler in WWE and much more. But it was one answer that grabbed our eyeballs.

Mark Henry was asked to name the WWE wrestler who works hardest in the gym. As Mark has worked with superstars like The Rock, John Cena or Ryback, one expects him to name amongst those wrestlers who look physically dominant. Instead, he revealed a name that is surprising to many. He named Cesaro the hardest working individual in the gym.

Well, that’s truly a shocker, but need to agree with him looking at the strength of the Swiss Cyborg.

See the snippet below:

Not just for one question but Cesaro emerged as Mark Henry’s favourite through the entire segment. He was even asked to name the ‘most underrated superstar in the history of wrestling’. The WWE legend mentioned Cesaro’s name as an answer.

Meanwhile, Cesaro was a show-stealer at Wrestlemania 37. He fought with Seth Rollins on the first night of the event. In a physically demanding match, he stunned fans with his UFO move and giant swing. To everyone’s surprise, he swung Seth Rollins for 23 times, thus breaking his own record of 22 swings he performed on Smackdown.

