Zack Snyder is one of the most prolific filmmakers in pop culture, as the filmmaker has swooned audiences with his filmmaking skills. Known widely for bringing Superman to life within the DC Extended Universe, the director has been a prominent figure in the superhero fandom. However, there was a project which he secretly hoped to be shelved. Read to know more about it!

While the world knows how he has been the architect of the DCEU or, many would say, DC Extended Universe, he envisioned his own SnyderVerse, which was scrapped. As he is mostly known for superhero movies like Justice League, Batman Vs Superman, and Man Of Steel, there was a movie outside of the DC universe that he wanted to be scrapped.

Back in 2009, Zack Snyder made Watchmen based on Alan Moore’s graphic novel of the same name. However, a film adaptation of the literary piece has been attempted several times already but made anyways, calling it a “labour of love”. During a conversation with New York Times, the director even confessed that he wanted it to be shelved as legal issues heavily surrounded it. “I thought if the movie gets shelved for all time, it would be awesome,” he said.

The Justice League director thought his Watchmen would become an urban myth if it hadn’t been released. “There are a couple of my friends that have seen it, and they were like, ‘We would go on a lecture tour and just describe the film to people. That would be our whole thing,’” added the director.

Additionally, he also decided to direct the project because he didn’t trust what the film might turn into in the hands of others. He felt if it had been directed by another filmmaker Terry Gilliam, Watchmen would have rubbed audiences the wrong way. “Yeah, the fans would have stormed the castle on that one,” added Snyder.

