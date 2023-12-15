Tommy Lee Jones and Jenna Ortega’s recent exchange at the premiere of their film, Finestkind, has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. Jones, who was seen posing at the Pacific Design Center on Tuesday in West Hollywood, had all the questions for Jenna when she joined him at the red carpet.

Men in Black star and Wednesday fame’s conversation at the Finestkind premiere has now been dubbed as “awkward” by many netizens, just ahead of the release of their film, which debuted on Paramount+ on Friday, Dec. 15.

Finestkind follows two half-brothers who, after growing apart, get back together and work out a plan with a Boston-based organized crime group, which poses a threat to the two brothers, their father, and a young woman. In addition to Jones and Ortega, the film also features Ben Foster and Toby Wallace in pivotal roles.

Circling back to the viral moment between the Oscar-winner and Ortega, it took the internet by surprise as well as sparked concern among many as Jones asked Jenna, “Did we have any scenes together?” The 21-year-old, taken aback by the nature of the impromptu question, replied, “Yes, we have one,” before explaining the scene to him. Moments later, Tommy asked, “Have you seen the film?” to which Jenna shook her head to say no, leading the two co-stars to burst into laughter.

At the event, Jenna Ortega looked breathtakingly beautiful as she ditched her spooky all-black Wednesday persona to radiate angelic charm in a sheer white minidress by the Japanese-American brand Adeam. Jones, meanwhile, was dressed to the nines in a blue three-piece striped suit.

Jenna and Jones’s conversation, which started on an awkward note, became a sweet exchange as the two co-stars were seen laughing it off and having a good time on the red carpet. However, the veteran actor’s apparent forgetfulness has sparked concern related among his fans, who took to X to express their sentiments.

“Bro, I am in tears,” one wrote, while another added, “Agent K had his mind erased.”

A third user commented, “Well on his way to becoming our next POTUS.”

“I just watched No Country for Old Men last night, and now that he’s so old, the title of the movie makes sense,” added a fourth user.

Someone mentioned, “This is what you call a method actor: staying in character no matter what.”

“Oh no. His poor mind. This makes me sad to see his facial expression and his eyes. He tried covering up at the end with a laugh, but I fear what this is. Thanks for all the wonderful films, Tommy!” a concerned fan added.

“This is actually sad… Another legend is gradually biting the dust,” expressed another fan.

Check out the clip below:

"Did we have any scenes together???" -Tommy Lee Jones Bro I am in tears pic.twitter.com/cHlNwJe6Ze — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 13, 2023

