Kristen Stewart turned into an overnight sensation with her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight saga. She was paired opposite Robert Pattinson, who played Edward Cullen in the romance fantasy film. The duo fell in love and dated for three long years before she was caught cheating with Rupert Sanders. Scroll below as she recalled the tough time and regretted her controversial choice.

In 2012, pictures of Kristen kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director went viral on the internet. He was married to model Liberty Ross at that time, who filed for divorce shortly after the affair came to light. Stewart was only 19 years old but received massive backlash for her act.

Kristen Stewart faced massive public scrutiny over cheating on Robert Pattinson. She once addressed the controversy in an interview with Marie Claire, “Lately, I’ve been doing less of the ‘I’m sooooo sorry.’ And more of the ‘No. F**k. Jesus.'”

The Spencer star said she went through a ‘traumatic period’ at a very young age due to her relationship drama in public. Kristen Stewart added, “I lit my universe on fire and I watched it burn. Speaking very candidly, it was a really traumatic period in my early 20s that kick-started something in me that was a bit more feral … I’m really proud that I am able to move forward and not fall into every mental crater. That’s a new thing for me. Age has made me smarter and calmer.”

During one of the confessions, Kristen mentioned that she had no reason behind cheating on Robert Pattinson. She was going through a ‘self-destructive’ phase in her life when her affair with Rupert Sanders began. The online backlash did take a huge toll on her mental health.

Rupert Sanders and Kristen Stewart’s affair surfaced in July 2012, which led to her breakup with Robert Pattinson. The Twilight lovebirds gave another chance to love when they reconciled in October of that year. But things couldn’t work out as they finally ended their long-term relationship in May 2013.

Where are Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in terms of their love life today?

In August 2019, Kristen began dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer, and she confirmed their engagement in November 2021.

Robert Pattinson, on the other hand, has been dating Suki Waterhouse since mid-2018. They live together in Los Angeles and are expecting their first child.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Johnny Depp Accepts Disney’s $301 Million Offer For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, Set To Release In 2025? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News