After its theatrical release on September 29, 2023, ‘The Creator’ is finally set to have its digital premiere, providing a perfect opportunity for geeky couch potatoes to enjoy this dystopian thriller from the comfort of their homes. The film, which stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Creator has been directed by Gareth Edwards, who is known for helming the reboot of Godzilla in 2014 and Star Wars’ first anthology spin-off, Rogue One, in 2016. Described in our review as “an astute peep into the future that we are fighting against in the present but with a heart,” the film has been billed as Edwards’ most impressive work to date.

If you missed out on watching this masterpiece in theaters, we have compiled all the essential details we could locate, such as the trailer details, box office collection, and digital release date. So, let’s dive into it.

When did The Creator release in theaters?

The Creator had its premiere on September 26, 2023, in the United Kingdom at London’s Science Museum in South Kensington. The film had its theatrical release on September 29, 2023, just two days after the Writers Guild of America strike ended in 2023.

Is there a trailer for The Creator?

20th Century Studios dropped a trailer for The Creator in May 2023. The two-minute, twenty-four-second trailer for the film offered a glimpse into future (2070), as revealed by Edwards, where artificial intelligence and people struggle to co-exist. “This is a fight for our very existence. #TheCreator arrives in theaters on September 29,” 20th Century Fox on Wednesday wrote on Twitter, sharing the teaser trailer.

Check it out below:

Midway through July, a second trailer for The Creator was released by the makers, which divulged deep into striking special effects and the Terminator meets A.I.: Artificial Intelligence plot.

The Creator Plot

Set in a dystopian future in which the human race is leading a war against artificial intelligence, Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi epic follows Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, who is recruited to hunt down and kill a mysterious weapon that could lead to human extinction. After traveling through enemy lines and into the shadowy depths of AI-occupied land, Joshua and his group of special operatives find that the world-ending weapon they have been ordered to destroy is an AI in the shape of a small child (Voyles).

The Creator Box Office Collection

Despite its positive reviews, The Creator had an underwhelming start at the box office, raking in an estimated $32.3 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The film, made on a budget of $80 million, grossed $104 million worldwide.

When Will The Creator Release on Disney+ Hotstar?

The Creator is set to have its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, December 20.

