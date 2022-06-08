Jurassic World Dominion led by Chris Pratt is all set to hit theatres this weekend. It’s sure shot to open on a thunderous note at the box office. There are some viewers who got a chance to catch a film as it has arrived in some countries and the reactions are mixed so far. Scroll below to check out the first reviews.

As per box office predictions, the third instalment of Jurassic World is about to take one of the best starts for 2022. Overall, it’s the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise. Before this, the first two parts have been hugely successful and went on to become billion-dollar grossers. But will history repeat? Let’s see what reviewers have to say.

Critic Germain Lussier writes, “Truly, Jurassic World Dominion is bad. So bad. It’s too long, it’s wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless. One of, if not the, worst in the franchise.” Ian Sandwell writes, “It delivers the spectacle you expect, but #JurassicWorldDominion feels underwhelming for a finale as it treads familiar ground. Lovely to see the OG trio though and their strand is the strongest, even if it unwittingly highlights how bland the JW characters are by comparison.”

Clayton Davis of Variety has a hilarious suggestion for watching Jurassic World Dominion. He writes, “Let’s be clear…it doesn’t matter what I say about #JurassicWorldDominion – it’s going to make so much money. It defies logic. It’s a movie where things just happen and people know things ‘because’ – smoke a joint, go drunk and have the time of your life. Nostalgia on overdrive”.

What about you? Are you planning to watch Jurassic World Dominion this week? Share with us through comments.

