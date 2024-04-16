The media is abuzz with news about the upcoming Jurassic World movie. After Scarlett Johansson’s name came up in the mix to star in the film, another actor’s name came up. This Bridgerton star is allegedly being eyed to star opposite the Avengers star. Keep scrolling to know more.

Scarlett is one of the highest-paid and most popular actresses in the industry. For the unversed, there are three Jurassic Park films and three Jurassic World and Marvel star Chris Pratt led the latter ones. The upcoming movie is said to take a fresh take on the ‘Jurassic’ franchise.

According to Deadline’s report, Gareth Edwards will be directing the new Jurassic World movie. He is known for directing 2014’s Godzilla and Rogue: A Star Wars Story. As per reports, the previous cast members like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard might not return for another spin. The original trilogy, aka Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neil, is also not expected to return for the new movie.

After Scarlett Johansson, now Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey’s name has come up to feature opposite the Black Widow actress. A source told the media outlet that Jonathan is in early talks to star in the Jurassic World movie. Bailey gained newfound fame as Anthony Viscount Bridgerton in the popular Netflix series. Universal and Amblin Entertainment will make it.

The Jurassic World movie’s script has been written by David Koepp. The pre-production is expected to progress once specific deals are sealed. Meanwhile, the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, earned $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It was released in 2022 and is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. The other two movies of the trilogy, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, are available on Netflix.

