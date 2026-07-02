Supergirl Star Milly Alcock’s Salary Revealed ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After David Corenswet’s Superman, Supergirl has been introduced into the new DCU, featuring Milly Alcock in the titular role. David and Milly have become two of its biggest new faces. However, reports reveal that there is a noticeable difference in what the two stars were paid. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The latest DC movie has opened with poor box-office numbers and is on track to be a huge flop. It is nowhere near the opening weekends of David Corenswet’s massive $125 million debut. The latest DC movie will face more competition at the box office this weekend and in the coming weeks as more summer blockbusters hit screens.

How much has Milly Alcock paid for Supergirl?

Milly Alcock generated a strong fanbase for her role as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones spin-off show, House of the Dragon. The actress won hearts with her strong performance, which could be one of the reasons she landed the role of Supergirl. According to Variety’s latest report, Alcock was paid $400k as base salary for her role as DCU’s Supergirl, based on the comic book miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

How does it stack up against David Corenswet’s salary?

Vanity Fair previously reported the salaries of the Superman cast, including David Corenswet, and according to that report, he earned $750k for his DCU debut. The movie kicked off well at the box office, becoming a financial success; sadly, the same cannot be said for the Milly Alcock starrer. Meanwhile, there is also a huge gap between their salaries; Alcock has been paid nearly half of Corenswet’s salary.

More about Supergirl

Milly Alcock’s film collected $37.1 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It is expected to earn around $100 million at the North American box office and, globally, will just cross the $200 million milestone. In the film, Kara Zor-El travels across the galaxy on a murderous quest for revenge. Supergirl was released on June 26.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Michael Worldwide Box Office: Will The King Of Pop’s Biopic Dance Past The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News