Supergirl Box Office(Photo Credit –Facebook)

Critical Reception, Budget & Break-Even Point

Supergirl, the second film in the soft-rebooted DC Universe (DCU), hit theaters on June 26, 2026. The Milly Alcock starrer currently holds a modest 54% critics’ score and a much better 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Deadline, the Craig Gillespie-directed superhero movie has a $170-186 million net production cost and would need to gross around $315 million globally to break even at the box office.

Domestic Box Office Performance

Given the film’s disappointing opening weekend performance, meeting the break-even target has become even more challenging. Supergirl has managed to earn $37.1 million in its 3-day opening weekend in North America. Although the film has already surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of the 1984 Supergirl movie’s $14.3 million haul, according to Box Office Mojo, it is way behind the $125 million opening weekend earnings of James Gunn’s Superman, according to Box Office Mojo. That said, the comparison is a bit unfair, as Supergirl is a lesser-known character than Superman.

DC Films’ 7th-Lowest Opening Weekend in 20 Years

Supergirl’s $37.1 million domestic debut has turned out to be DC Films’ seventh-lowest opening weekend in 20 years in North America, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. Given its opening weekend performance, it now looks highly unlikely that the film will match the North American total of the 2025 Superman reboot, which earned $354.2 million domestically.

DC Films’ 2nd-Lowest Overseas Debut in 20 Years

Supergirl’s box-office performance in international markets was not great either, as the film earned $25.5 million in its 5-day opening across 78 overseas territories. This is the second-lowest overseas debut for DC Films in twenty years, only above Blue Beetle’s $18.5 million figure, as per Luiz Fernando.

Supergirl – Box Office Summary

North America: $37.1 million

$37.1 million International: $25.5 million

$25.5 million Worldwide: $62.6 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, Supergirl needs to earn approximately $252.4 million to reach its estimated $315 million break-even point. Given its opening weekend performance and word-of-mouth, achieving that target appears to be unlikely at this stage. Having said that, the final box office verdict should become clear in the coming weeks as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Supergirl All About?

The film follows Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While traveling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl Trailer

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