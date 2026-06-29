Supergirl Worldwide Box Office: Opening Weekend Update(Photo Credit –YouTube)





DCU’s second film, Supergirl, begins its journey with disappointing numbers both domestically and overseas. It reportedly has one of the lowest debuts of any DC movie in two decades. With such poor numbers, it did not get the #1 spot on the box office rankings in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Supergirl’s poor box office performance in its opening weekend

The movie opened at #2 in the domestic box office charts, completely overshadowed by Toy Story 5, which was in its second frame. It collected just $38 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. It is even below Morbius’ $39 million debut. Its opening weekend collection is even below Marvel’s biggest flop, The Marvels, which collected $46.1 million.

Three-day domestic opening weekend breakdown

Friday – $18.2 million

Saturday – $10.7 million

Sunday – $9.1 million

Total – $38.0 million

Supergirl performed well at the international box office in its opening weekend. It collected just $30 million on its 5-day opening weekend in 78 international markets. The movie is once again below The Marvels and Morbius. Alongside the domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide opening weekend collection is just $68 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $38.0 million

International – $30.0 million

Worldwide – $68 million

Unwanted records achieved by Supergirl on its opening weekend

It has recorded the 8th lowest opening weekend in 20 years for any DC film ever released at the North American box office. Internationally, Supergirl had the 2nd-lowest opening weekend among DC films in 20 years. It is only behind Blue Beetle‘s $18.5 million.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl was made on a budget of $175 million, and with negative word of mouth, it has a long and difficult road ahead. In this movie, Supergirl joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home. Supergirl was released on June 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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