Obsession North America Box Office( Photo Credit – Instagram )

In addition to receiving rave reviews from both critics and audiences, Curry Barker’s supernatural horror sensation, Obsession, is still posting impressive numbers at the domestic box office. After hitting U.S. theaters on May 15, 2026, and opening at $17.2 million across 2,615 North American theaters, Obsession recently added a solid $1.4 million on Wednesday (July 1), just a 34% drop compared to last Wednesday.

Achieves A 48-Day $1 Million+ Streak In North America

Despite its recent launch on digital platforms in the U.S., Obsession has maintained a 48-day streak of consistently earning over $1 million every day at the North American box office. In the process, it has matched Michael’s 48-day $1 million+ streak as the fourth-longest streak post-COVID at the domestic box office, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

#Focus’ R-rated original horror phenomenon #Obsession reaches 48 days above 1M, matching #MICHAEL’s 48 day streak as the #4 longest streak Post-Covid at US #BoxOffice!



YouTuber #CurryBarker grossed OBSESSED 1.4M on BIGGEST 7th nationwide WED of ALL TIME for horror, just a -33.9%… pic.twitter.com/D8e4NvIPex — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 2, 2026

Surpasses The Exorcist’s Domestic Earnings

With a current domestic haul of $238.4 million, Obsession currently ranks not only as the highest-grossing horror movie of 2026 but also as the fifth-highest-grossing title of the year, according to Box Office Mojo. Combined with its $137.4 million international earnings, its worldwide total has now reached $375.8 million. And in doing that, the film has even surpassed the lifetime domestic total of William Friedkin’s iconic Oscar-winning horror movie, The Exorcist, which earned $233 million in North America, according to Box Office Mojo.

Obsession – Box Office Summary

North America: $238.4 million

$238.4 million International: $137.4 million

$137.4 million Worldwide: $375.8 million

Nears $250 Million Domestic Mark & $400 Million Worldwide Milestone

If it maintains its current pace and ticket sales are not significantly hampered by its digital availability, Obsession is on track to cross the $250 million milestone domestically. As of now, it needs to earn more than $11.6 million to achieve this milestone.

Moreover, to reach the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, the film needs to earn roughly $24.2 million more globally. Given its current momentum, hitting that target is possible, provided the film delivers consistent weekday and weekend holds in the coming weeks. The final outcome will become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Obsession All About?

When Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, discovers a mysterious trinket, he uses it to fulfill one wish—to make his childhood friend and co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. Bear’s wish is granted, but with a wild twist. He gets more than what he bargained for as Nikki becomes dangerously obsessive, leading to unimaginable consequences.

Obsession Trailer

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