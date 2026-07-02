The Odyssey: Who Plays What In Christopher Nolan’s Multi-Starrer Directorial ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated film The Odyssey is inching closer to its global release date. The film, which stars some of the biggest talents in Hollywood, will be released in theatres on July 17 (special premiere shows in India on July 16).

What Is The Odyssey About?

It is an ancient Greek epic poem by Homer. The epic has had multiple adaptations over the years, and Nolan brings his own iteration to the classic. The Odyssey follows the story of the heroic King Odysseus on his gruelling ten-year journey back home after the Trojan War. While he battles mythical monsters, wrathful gods, and magical temptations, his family in Ithaca must fight off an unruly mob of suitors vying for his wife’s hand.

As the anticipation builds around the film, here’s a look at what characters are being essayed by the actors:

Matt Damon As Odysseus

( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Odysseus is the legendary Greek King of Ithaca. He is known to be an amazing strategist and a very wily person. Reportedly, Matt Damon underwent a rigorous physical transformation to play the role, where he had to look lean yet strong. The actor also grew out his beard after Christopher Nolan refused to make use of artificial facial hair.

Anne Hathaway as Penelope

( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

She is the wife of King Odysseus, which makes her the Queen of Ithaca. She is also the daughter of Icarius of Sparta and the nymph Periboea. Known for her intelligence, Penelope devises delay tactics to discourage the 108 aggressive suitors who approach her during Odysseus’s 20-year absence.

Tom Holland as Telemachus

( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Tom Holland‘s character is the son of Odysseus and Penelope, making him the Prince of Ithaca. While he is determined to find his wandering father, he meets several interesting characters in his journey.

Robert Pattinson as Antinous

He is the most prominent of the 108 suitors of Penelope who arrive during Odysseus’s 20-year absence. He is the first to face the King upon his return from the Trojan War.

Zendaya as Athena

( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Zendaya‘s character is the Greek goddess of war, handicraft, and practical reason and is also one of the 12 Olympians. In the epic, she is known to play a pivotal role in helping Odysseus return home and reclaim his throne.

Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The actress will be seen in a dual role in the film. She will play Helen of Troy, Menelaus’s wife and the most beautiful woman in the world. It is her abduction that triggers the Trojan War.

She will also be seen as Clytemnestra, Helen’s sister and Agamemnon’s wife.

Charlize Theron as Calypso

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

She plays a nymph from the island of Ogygia and attempts to keep King Odysseus as her immortal husband.

Jon Bernthal as Menelaus

( Photo Credit – YouTube )

He is the Greek King of Sparta. He is also Helen’s husband and Agamemnon’s brother.

Benny Safdie as Agamemnon

He is the Greek King of Mycenae and the commander of the Achaeans during the Trojan War.

Elliot Page as Sinon

He plays the role of Sinon, a Greek soldier who is also the cousin of Odysseus. Sinon was also part of the Trojan War and fought alongside the King.

Mia Goth as Melantho

She plays the role of the disloyal maidservant to Odysseus and Penelope.

Advertisement

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day 2nd Trailer Sets New Record With 590.8 Million Views



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News