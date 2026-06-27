Spider-Man: Brand New Day(Photo Credit –YouTube)

Fans of Spider-Man and Tom Holland have been counting down the days to see Peter Parker swing back to the big screens once again. With the excitement around the latest installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, at an all-time high, the film continues to build momentum ahead of its worldwide theatrical release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Sets Another Massive Record

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to rewrite history. After becoming the first film trailer ever to cross 1 billion views globally, the film’s second trailer has now achieved an extraordinary 590.8 million views in its first week. The milestone reflects the incredible excitement and anticipation surrounding the next chapter in one of cinema’s most iconic superhero franchises.

The overwhelming response to Spider-Man: Brand New Day reflects the excitement surrounding Peter Parker’s next chapter as he faces new challenges unlike ever before. Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved superhero as he swings into one of his most emotional and defining adventures yet.

More About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kevin Feige, p.g.a., Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Avi Arad, and Rachel O’Connor, p.g.a. produced the film. Executive producers are Louis D’Esposito and David Cain. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on 30th July.

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For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

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