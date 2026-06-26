Obsession North America Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Just a couple of months back, who would have thought that a low-budget horror film directed by a YouTuber would beat the franchise-backed Scream 7 by a huge margin to become the highest-grossing horror film of 2026? That’s exactly what Curry Barker’s latest directorial effort, Obsession, has accomplished at the domestic box office.

Delivers Biggest 6th Wednesday For Horror Films

Obsession currently holds a stellar 94% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. It opened to $17.2 million in North America and has added another $2.1 million on Wednesday (June 24). This indicates just a 35.6% drop from last Wednesday. In doing that, it has delivered the biggest sixth Wednesday of all time for horror films at the domestic box office.

On Track To Reach The $250 Million Milestone

With a current cumulative domestic gross of $222.2 million, Obsession now ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing release of 2026 in North America, according to Box Office Mojo. As of now, to reach the $250 million mark, the horror sensation needs to earn an additional $27.8 million. Given its current momentum, it is well-positioned to hit that target during its ongoing run.

Obsession – Box Office Summary

North America: $222.2 million

$222.2 million International: $117 million

$117 million Worldwide: $339.2 million

The Domestic Total Needed To Surpass The Exorcist

William Friedkin’s 1973 classic, The Exorcist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror films of all time. The highly rated Oscar-winning film grossed $233 million in North America, according to Box Office Mojo.

At the time of writing, Obsession needs to earn just more than $10.8 million to surpass the domestic earnings of The Exorcist. Given its current pace, Obsession is tracking to finish its domestic run in the $250-270 million range. If it meets these projections, it will comfortably outgross the iconic 1973 horror movie.

What Is Obsession All About?

When Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, discovers a mysterious trinket, he uses it to fulfill one wish—to make his childhood friend and co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. Bear’s wish is granted, but with a wild twist. He gets more than what he bargained for as Nikki becomes dangerously obsessive, leading to unimaginable consequences.

Obsession Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Obsession North America Box Office: Set To Cross $250 Million Milestone & Just $2 Million Away From The Devil Wears Prada 2

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