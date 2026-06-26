Disclosure Day North America Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After its release on June 12, 2026, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is on the verge of completing two weeks in theaters. The legendary filmmaker has previously delivered several iconic films and multiple blockbusters over his illustrious career. Within the sci-fi genre, he has directed hit films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Jurassic Park (1993), Minority Report (2002), and War of the Worlds (2005). Given his tryst with the sci-fi genre, industry observers were eager to see how his next film, Disclosure Day, would perform at the box office.

A Sharp Second Wednesday Drop

The film received positive reviews from critics and earned $44.5 million across 3,824 North American locations in its opening weekend. Recently, it added $1.6 million on Wednesday (June 24), a 35.5% drop from Tuesday Discount Day and a sharp 58.5% drop from last Wednesday. With a current $84.9 million domestic haul, Disclosure Day has yet to crack the top ten highest-grossing films of 2026 at the domestic box office. In comparison, Steven Spielberg’s last film, Ready Player One, opened to $41.8 million and went on to gross $137.7 million in North America.

Now, the question is: Can Disclosure Day cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office? Let’s break down the numbers.

Disclosure Day – Box Office Summary

North America: $84.9 million

$84.9 million International: $87.8 million

$87.8 million Worldwide: $172.7 million

What The Numbers Indicate

As of now, the Emily Blunt starrer needs to earn another $15.1 million in North America to reach the $100 million milestone. At its current pace, the sci-fi film is well-positioned to close this gap during its ongoing run. In fact, if it manages to deliver steady weekday and weekend holds, it can potentially reach the $120 million figure at the North American box office. However, the final box office verdict will become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

Can Disclosure Day Outgross Ready Player One?

Steven Spielberg’s last sci-fi film was the 2018 hit Ready Player One, which earned $137.7 million in North America. This means for Disclosure Day to outgross the 2018 film, it must earn an additional $52.8 million domestically. At the time of writing, closing this gap appears to be a challenging target, and Steven Spielberg’s latest film must demonstrate strong holds in the coming weeks and overcome competition from Toy Story 5 and Obsession to surpass that figure. The final outcome will become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Disclosure Day All About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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