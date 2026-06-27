Supergirl North America Box Office: Thursday Previews Update ( Photo Credit – DC Studios )

Supergirl’s Thursday previews have landed on strong grounds, and it is more than Shazam, The Marvels, and Black Adam. The film will still have to rely on strong word-of-mouth to perform well at the box office. It is, however, tracking to open with lukewarm numbers at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has received a B- from viewers on CinemaScore, reportedly a not-so-good rating, and the first for DC films. It is considered bad for PG-13 biggies, which are on par with Captain America: Brave New World and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. It is even below The Marvels, Eternals, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Supergirl’s preview collection in North America

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report, Supergirl collected a strong $7.8 million on its Thursday previews, including the limited IMAX fan screenings on Wednesday. It is more than Shazam’s $5.9 million and Black Adam‘s $7.6 million preview collection. It is below Aquaman’s $9 million and The Flash’s $9.7 million.

How much is the film tracking to earn in its opening weekend?

One thing is clear: the DC movie will not be #1 at the domestic box office. It will remain occupied by Toy Story 5. According to Deadline’s report, Supergirl is tracking to earn between $40 million and $50 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. The film is expected to collect an estimated $18 million on its opening day.

Internationally, it is on track to land between $80 million and $90 million. Earlier, Warner Bros revealed that it had collected $5.2 million overseas. Overpowering Toy Story 5 at the box office seems unlikely for this DC movie in its entire run.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the movie follows Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, who travels the galaxy on a murderous quest for revenge. Supergirl was released on June 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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