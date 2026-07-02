Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Crosses The $600M ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Toy Story 5 is isolated at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. It seems more people are showing up for this summer hit instead of the latest DCU release. This has greatly helped Pixar’s animation at the box office. It has now crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office. This weekend, it would move closer to the $1 billion global milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5’s 2nd Tuesday collection at the North American box office

The Pixar animation reportedly earned a solid $12.6 million on its second Tuesday at the North American box office. It is approximately three times more than Supergirl‘s first Tuesday gross in North America. It dropped by just 46.7% from last Tuesday, due to the loss of PLFs to the DCU movie. After its second Tuesday, the movie’s domestic total stands at $318.9 million.

Toy Story 5 crosses the $600 million milestone at the worldwide box office

After scoring a solid second Tuesday at the North American box office, Toy Story 5 has crossed the $600 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is set to beat Project Hail Mary as 2026’s third-highest-grossing film this weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the Pixar animation has collected $287.8 million at the international box office so far. Allied to the latest $318.9 million domestic gross, the movie’s worldwide box office is $606.7 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $318.9 million

International – $287.8 million

Worldwide – $606.7 million

More about the film

The 5th installment is currently the 3rd highest-grossing entry in the franchise and is expected to become the franchise topper. Among 2026 global grossers, it is at #6 and will soon break into the top 3 by surpassing Project Hail Mary’s $683.6 million global total. It is projected to surpass The Super Mario Galaxy Movie‘s $1 billion run to become this year’s biggest hit.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 follows Jessie, Woody, and Buzz Lightyear as they and the other toys deal with the presence of Lilypad, a tablet, and Bonnie’s new favorite plaything. It was released on June 19.

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