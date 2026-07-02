Evil Dead Burn First Reactions ( Photo Credit – Warner Bros. )

Evil Dead Burn is set to release in India on 10th July, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is directed by Sébastien Vaniček.

International critics have watched Evil Dead Burn, set for release in cinemas on 10th July, and they have loved every minute of it. The horror film, coming from the Evil Dead franchise, is directed by French filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček. The film, produced by the OG Evil Dead creator, Sam Raimi, also has Rob Tapert in the producer’s seat. While the trailers have hinted that Vaniček has left no stone unturned to make this experience worthwhile, critics have also praised the film, calling it the ‘most brutal film in the series.’

Evil Dead Burn X Early Reactions

Bill Bria shared on X, “Mean, nasty, & quite possibly the most brutal film in the series? That’s #EvilDeadBurn, baby! Sébastien Vaniček brings a New French Extremity edge to the Deadites, one which cuts deep emotionally & physically. Its sick sense of humor makes it the perfect new member of the family.”

Mean, nasty, & quite possibly the most brutal film in the series? That’s #EvilDeadBurn, baby! Sébastien Vaniček brings a New French Extremity edge to the Deadites, one which cuts deep emotionally & physically. Its sick sense of humor makes it the perfect new member of the family. pic.twitter.com/J5415MkQCD — Bill Bria (@billbria) July 1, 2026

Perri Nemiroff echoed a similar sentiment in their post. “The Evil Dead franchise continues to thrive. EVIL DEAD BURN is fantastic! Director Sébastien Vaniček is an absolute ace behind the lens. He embraces the traditional Evil Dead style and then packs his film to the brim with downright brutal and wildly creative set pieces — and every single one of them is an absolute banger. EVERY SINGLE ONE,” the post read.

Nemiroff followed it up by saying, “Evil Dead Burn continues to prove that Evil Dead is a horror franchise with limitless potential. They’ve cracked the code when it comes to making the movies feel connected and like their mythology is consistent enough, but without ever shackling new installments to their predecessors, blowing the door wide open for peak creativity. Vanicek and co-writer Florent Bernard whipped up SO many staggeringly unique scares, and also successfully give Burn its own identity via this particular set of characters’ situation. Thrilled to have yet another Evil Dead movie that I know I’ll be watching over and over again.”

The Evil Dead franchise continues to thrive. EVIL DEAD BURN is fantastic!



Director Sébastien Vaniček is an absolute ace behind the lens. He embraces the traditional Evil Dead style and then packs his film to the brim with downright brutal and wildly creative set pieces — and… pic.twitter.com/DeduVlwykk — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 1, 2026

Frederick Nuti added, “#EvilDeadBurn is nothing less than spectacular! It’s brutal, bloody and really funny! The family delivers at full speed and brings true terror! Sébastien Vanicek directed the hell out of this! Amazing performances and an incredible story! A perfect entry to a perfect franchise!”

#EvilDeadBurn is nothing less than spectacular! It’s brutal, bloody and really funny! The family delivers at full speed and brings true terror! Sébastien Vanicek directed the hell out of this! Amazing performances and an incredible story! A perfect entry to a perfect franchise! pic.twitter.com/LwFBpdAGXW — Frederick Nuti (@FrederickNuti) July 1, 2026

Scott Mendelson shared, “I’m a series-agnostic, but EVIL DEAD BURN (oddly, the first I’ve seen in a theater) is a stupifyingly well-crafted & superbly staged “KRISHA with deadites in the New French Extremity sandbox” adventure. It’s a terrific big-screen crowdpleaser and an unto-itself triumph.”

I’m a series-agnostic, but EVIL DEAD BURN (oddly, the first I’ve seen in a theater) is a stupifyingly well-crafted & superbly staged “KRISHA with deadites in the New French Extremity sandbox” adventure. It’s a terrific big-screen crowdpleaser and an unto-itself triumph. pic.twitter.com/RyfnypcrDs — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) July 1, 2026

Junior Felix summed up the experience by saying, “#EvilDeadBurn is RELENTLESSLY TWISTED and I WANTED MORE! It’s 110 minutes of non-stop NASTY mayhem that’s filled with blood curdling horrifying sequences that left me squirming. Sébastien Vaniček scares the s**t out of you visually, but uses sound in a way I’ve never experienced.”

#EvilDeadBurn is RELENTLESSLY TWISTED and I WANTED MORE! It's 110 minutes of non-stop NASTY mayhem that's filled with blood curdling horrifying sequences that left me squirming. Sébastien Vaniček scares the shit out of you visually, but uses sound in a way I've never experienced pic.twitter.com/5F2sFOeDBp — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) July 1, 2026

Simon Thompson was also of a similar opinion. “#EvilDeadBurn is seriously nasty and pretty f**ked up. It’s relentless, jaw-on-the-floor nightmare fuel. Director Sébastien Vaniček goes hard and delivers a dark, unhinged, and tactile vision that does not hold back. Also, there’s a post-credit scene that you won’t want to miss!”

#EvilDeadBurn is seriously nasty and pretty fucked up. It’s relentless, jaw-on-the-floor nightmare fuel. Director Sébastien Vaniček goes hard and delivers a dark, unhinged, and tactile vision that does not hold back. Also, there’s a post-credit scene that you won’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/vKhv6sshmz — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 1, 2026

Sony Pictures Entertainment India brings Evil Dead Burn to cinemas on July 10, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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