Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Beats Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credit – YouTube, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment)

Emraan Hashmi’s return as the quintessential tragic lover in Awarapan 2 has set the box office on fire, with the film surpassing the 130 crore mark globally! Riding on massive audience nostalgia, intense action, and an attention-grabbing album, the romantic action-drama is bringing phenomenal numbers in both domestic and global markets. On its fourth day of theatrical run, Awarapan 2 achieved a major box office milestone.

The worldwide gross of the film stands at 133.17 crore, in 4 days, allowing Emraan Hashmi‘s Majnu avatar to officially surpass Shahid Kapoor’s, O Romeo! Interestingly, both films belong to the same genre!

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, August 17, Monday, Awarapan 2 has officially claimed the seventh spot in the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 globally! To claim this spot, the romantic action drama surpassed O Romeo’s worldwide box office total of 123.1 crore.

Interestingly, as Hashmi leaves one Shahid Kapoor starrer behind, his very next box office target happens to be Shahid Kapoor once again – the romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2, which sits at number 6 with a global gross collection of 166.29 crore.

Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Dhamaal 4: 236.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 196.1 crore Cocktail 2: 166.29 crore Awarapan 2: 133.17 crore (in 4 days) O Romeo: 123.1 crore Alpha: 99.07 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 98.85 crore

Awarapan 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the romantic drama at the box office after 4 days.

India Net Collection: 94.37 crore

India Gross Collection: 111.36 crore

Budget: 45 crore

Profit: 49.37 crore

ROI%: 109.71%

Overseas Gross Collection: 21.81 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 133.17 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Will DC Challenge Arjun Sarja’s Blast To Become The 5th Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2026?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News