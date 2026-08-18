Emraan Hashmi’s return as the quintessential tragic lover in Awarapan 2 has set the box office on fire, with the film surpassing the 130 crore mark globally! Riding on massive audience nostalgia, intense action, and an attention-grabbing album, the romantic action-drama is bringing phenomenal numbers in both domestic and global markets. On its fourth day of theatrical run, Awarapan 2 achieved a major box office milestone.
The worldwide gross of the film stands at 133.17 crore, in 4 days, allowing Emraan Hashmi‘s Majnu avatar to officially surpass Shahid Kapoor’s, O Romeo! Interestingly, both films belong to the same genre!
Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4
On the fourth day, August 17, Monday, Awarapan 2 has officially claimed the seventh spot in the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 globally! To claim this spot, the romantic action drama surpassed O Romeo’s worldwide box office total of 123.1 crore.
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Interestingly, as Hashmi leaves one Shahid Kapoor starrer behind, his very next box office target happens to be Shahid Kapoor once again – the romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2, which sits at number 6 with a global gross collection of 166.29 crore.
Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).
- Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore
- Border 2: 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore
- Dhamaal 4: 236.23 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 196.1 crore
- Cocktail 2: 166.29 crore
- Awarapan 2: 133.17 crore (in 4 days)
- O Romeo: 123.1 crore
- Alpha: 99.07 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga: 98.85 crore
Awarapan 2 Box Office Summary
Check out the breakdown of the romantic drama at the box office after 4 days.
- India Net Collection: 94.37 crore
- India Gross Collection: 111.36 crore
- Budget: 45 crore
- Profit: 49.37 crore
- ROI%: 109.71%
- Overseas Gross Collection: 21.81 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: 133.17 crore
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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.
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