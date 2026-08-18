It Is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC VS Arjun Sarja’s Blast In The Profit Game! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Tamil film industry in 2026 has proved that good content has immense power to deliver good returns at the box office! While big-ticket and heavy-budget spectacles continue to pull crowds, it is the mid-budget and micro-budget films that are dominating the profitable charts! The recent entry to this list of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC, which has claimed a hit verdict for itself at the box office!

Currently, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut sits at number 6 in the profitable list. At number 5 is Arjun Sarja’s Blast, which missed the 200% return on investment by a whisker, but still churned out an impressive return at the box office!

Most Profitable Tamil Films Of 2026 At The Box Office

Youth and With Love stand out as the biggest financial wins of the year, boasting astronomical returns of 775.5% and 668%, respectively. While Suriya‘s Karuppu generated the highest domestic revenue with 198 crore, its heavy 130 crore budget settled its ROI at 52.31%.

Will DC Enter The Top 5?

Currently, all eyes are on director-turned-actor Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s acting debut in DC. With an India net collection of 54.76 crore against a 25 crore budget, DC has secured a Hit verdict and generated a strong 119.04% ROI in almost 10 days! But will it sustain its theatrical run and bridge the profit gap to dethrone Blast from the Top 5?

Check out the most profitable Tamil films of 2026 at the box office, along with their budgets, collections, ROI%, and box office verdicts based on their India Net Collections.

Youth: 6 crore | 52.53 crore | 775.5% | Super Hit With Love: 4 crore | 30.72 crore | 668% | Super Hit Thaai Kizhavi: 9 crore | 62.46 crore | 594% | Super Hit Thalaivar Thambi Thalayimayil: 10 crore | 30.13 crore | 201.3% Blast: 18 crore | 53.06 crore | 194.7% | Super Hit DC: 25 crore | 54.76 crore | 119.04% | Hit Gatta Kushti 2: 27 crore | 41.58 crore | 54% | Plus Karuppu: 130 crore | 198 crore | 52.31% | Plus Parimala & Co: 10 crore | 12.49 crore | 24.9% | Plus

Note: Here is how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: With Vishwanath & Sons, Mamitha Baiju Crosses 700 Crore Post-COVID Total Globally!

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