Decoding Aamir Khan’s Box Office Journey As A Producer (Photo Credit – YouTube/Facebook)

When Aamir Khan established Aamir Khan Productions to back the monumental period drama Lagaan, which was released in 2001, very few anticipated that he was laying the foundation for one of the most strategic production houses in Indian cinema’s history. Batwara 1947 is the 14th film by the production house, and lately, all has not been well for the actor!

Across a career of 25 years as a film producer, Aamir Khan’s approach has stood out for its strict control over budgets, script selection, and unprecedented Return on Investment at the box office. But post-COVID, the pace and momentum have definitely gone for a toss, and Sunny Deol’s latest biggie does not seem to offer much help!

Aamir Khan As A Producer At The Box Office

With Batwara 1947, Aamir Khan is all set to cross the 1000 crore net total with films as a producer! Out of the 14 released films produced by Aamir Khan, 7 have been successful, and Batwara 1947 still awaits its verdict! Against a cumulative investment of 544 crore, the producer has witnessed a profit of 78.39%. However, this does not include Batwara 1947 and its fate yet!

Aamir Khan’s Highest Grossing Film As A Producer!

The 2016 biographical sports drama Dangal stands as the ultimate crown jewel of his banner, churning out a net collection of 387.39 crore in India alone on a budget of 90 crore, yielding a staggering 330% return on investment!

Aamir Khan’s Most Profitable Film As A Producer!

His debut film as a director stands as the most profitable film by Aamir Khan Productions! In 2007, he helmed Taare Zameen Par, which delivered a jaw-dropping 420% return on investment, making it his most profitable project! The film was mounted on a budget of 12 crore only, and registered a net collection of 62.5 crore!

Post-COVID Lull For Aamir Khan Productions!

Post COVID, Aamir Khan Productions has not found its footing with massive disasters like Laal Singh Chaddha, Ek Din, Happy Patel, and others. The superstar witnessed only one success – Laapataa Ladies! Now, Batwara 1947 seems to hit the worst for the production house!

Check out the box office analysis of all the films produced by Aamir Khan, along with their budget, lifetime collection, ROI%, and box office verdict on the basis of their India Net Collection.

Lagaan: 25 crore | 35.8 crore | 38% | Plus Taare Zameen Par: 12 crore | 62.5 crore | 420% | Super Duper Hit Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: 15 crore | 55.36 crore | 269.07% | Super Duper Hit Peepli Live: 12 crore | 30.27 crore | 152.25% | Super Hit Dhobi Ghat: 11 crore | 25.6 crore | 132.73% | Hit Delhi Belly: 23 crore | 54.83 crore | 138.89% | Hit Dangal: 90 crore | 387.39 crore | 330% | Super Duper Hit Secret Superstar: 25 crore | 62 crore | 148% | Hit Laal Singh Chaddha: 180 crore | 58.68 crore | NA | Flop Laapataa Ladies: 11 crore | 21 crore | 90.9% | Plus Sitaare Zameen Par: 90 crore | 166.5 crore | 85% | Plus Happy Patel: 25 crore | 6.2 crore | NA | Flop Ek Din: 25 crore | 4.3 crore | NA | Flop

Total Budget: 544 crore | Total Collection: 970.43 crore | ROI%: 78.39%

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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