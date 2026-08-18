Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Is A Clean Hit, 2nd Bollywood Film Of 2026 To Do So (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Awarapan 2 has turned out to be a jackpot for the makers and exhibitors. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, the film is riding on the wave of nostalgia, and the audience response has been impressive so far. After a superb opening weekend, it dropped a bit more than expected on Monday, but there’s nothing to worry about, as collections were still strong given the film’s scale. In the meantime, it emerged as a clean hit at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 collection report!

How much did Awarapan 2 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Awarapan sequel displayed a good hold on its first Monday, day 4, scoring 10.06 crore. Compared to the opening day’s 23.4 crore, it saw a 57% drop. Overall, it has earned 94.37 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 111.36 crore gross. Today, on day 5, the film is all set to enter the 100 crore club in net collections, becoming Emraan’s first-ever solo film to achieve the feat.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 23.4 crore

Day 2 – 34.09 crore

Day 3 – 26.82 crore

Day 4 – 10.06 crore

Total – 94.37 crore

Awarapan 2 secures a hit verdict!

Awarapan 2 was made on a budget of 45 crore, and has earned 94.37 crore net so far. So, in just 4 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 49.37 crore, which equals 109.71% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office. For Bollywood, it’s the second film of 2026 to achieve the feat after Dhurandhar 2. Rest all other successful films secured plus verdicts.

Box office summary:

Budget – 45 crore

India net collection – 94.37 crore

ROI – 49.37 crore

ROI% – 109.71%

Verdict – Hit

After becoming a hit, Awarapan 2 has begun its journey toward becoming a superhit. To claim the superhit verdict, the film must make 150% returns, which will be achieved at 112.5 crore net. Given the film’s pace, it is likely to become a superhit by Wednesday, day 6.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Awarapan 2.

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