Awarapan 2 Box Office Vs Top 5 Most Profitable Independence Day Releases In The Last 10 Years

Did Awarapan 2 Box Office Claim A Spot In Top 5 Most Profitable Independence Day Releases In The Last 10 Years? (Photo Credit: Instagram)



The Independence Day release window has historically been a golden weekend for Bollywood releases, providing good footfalls and profits. This year, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has shattered expectations by recording a huge opening weekend net collection of 84.31 crore in India against a tightly controlled budget of 45 crore! In 3 days, the film stands at a profit of 87.35%.

Most Profitable Independence Day Releases In The Last 10 Years

Having already recovered 100% of its budget within just 48 hours, and now moving towards the hit verdict, it is yet to be seen if Emraan Hashmi’s film manages to enter the list of the top 5 most profitable Independence Day releases in the last 10 years!

Awarapan 2 Box Office – Budget & Target

Currently, Emraan Hashmi‘s film has churned out 87.35% return on Investment. With another 5.69 crore in its kitty, the film will officially claim a hit verdict. However, in order to enter the list of the top 5 most profitable Independence Day releases in the last 10 years, it needs to beat Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2!

Emraan Hashmi VS Akshay Kumar

To surpass the profits of OMG 2 and become the fifth most profitable Independence Day release in the last 10 years, Emraan Hashmi’s romantic drama needs to churn out 131% return on Investment, which means that his sequel needs to earn a total of 103.95 crore at the box office!

Awarapan 2 clearly needs to earn an additional 19.5 crore to surpass the 131% profit margin of Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and become the fifth most profitable Independence Day release in Bollywood in the last 10 years! OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, along with Yami Gautam, was mounted on a budget of 65 crore, and churned out a profit of 131% against a lifetime collection of 150 crore at the Indian Box Office.

Check out the top 5 most profitable Independence Day releases in the last 10 years, along with their budget, lifetime collection, ROI%, and box office verdict.

Stree 2: 60 crore | 627.5 crore | 946% | Super Duper Hit Gadar 2: 75 crore | 525.5 crore | 601% | Super Duper Hit Toilet Ek Prem Katha: 24 crore | 133.6 crore | 457% | Super Duper Hit Mission Mangal: 45 crore | 200.16 crore | 345% | Super Duper Hit OMG 2: 65 crore | 150 crore | 131% | Hit

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Ends 10-Year Dry Spell; Bollywood Registers 8th Success Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News