Batwara 1947 Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Brings A Personal Milestone For Shabana Azmi! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Shabana Azmi is currently ruling the box office with two of her films running in the theaters and clashing with each other! However, the two Independence Day releases – Awarapan 2, and Batwara 1947 have cumulatively brought a personal milestone for the actress despite Rajkumar Santoshi’s film struggling with a 4-day worldwide gross collection of 38.3 crore.

Shabana Azmi Crosses 500 Crore Milestone!

With the release of Rajkumar Santoshi’s partition drama, the film has achieved a personal career landmark. The partition drama has effectively pushed Shabana Azmi’s post-COVID global tally to a staggering 519.90 crore!

Batwara 1947 Worldwide Box Office

Sunny Deol’s partition drama in four days earned 38.3 crore globally! Overseas, the film registered a gross collection of 6.25 crore. Batwara 1947‘s total contribution to Shabana Azmi’s post-COVID gross earnings cumulatively is only 7%, which is almost negligible, considering her 500+ crore gross earnings at the worldwide box office!

Interestingly, while Karan Johar’s blockbuster romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani remains the largest contributor to this post-COVID total, Emraan Hashmi‘s Awarapan 2 also makes a major contribution!

With her roles from the iconic Jamini Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to prominent characters in both Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, Shabana Azmi’s personal milestone is worth celebrating.

Check out Shabana Azmi’s post-COVID releases and their box office collection (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.49 crore Awarapan 2: 133.17 crore Batwara 1947: 38.3 crore

Total: 519.9 crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the partition drama at the box office after 4 days.

India Net Collection: 27.15 crore

India Gross Collection: 32.05 crore

Budget: 120 crore

Budget Recovery: 22.6%

Overseas Gross Collection: 6.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 38.3 crore

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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