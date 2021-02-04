Bigg Boss 14 is getting uglier as it is heading to the finale soon. After Rubina Dilaik threw water on Rakhi Sawant in yesterday’s episode, now Devoleena Bhattacharjee has thrown food towards Arshi Khan. She has also taken to throwing things in the house to vent her frustration.

Now the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress’ mom, Anima Bhattacharjee has opened up about her behaviour in the house. While addressing the issue, she also shared concerns she has for her daughter’s welfare and more. Read it all below.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother, Anima said, “I am extremely disturbed seeing her like this. She is not this aggressive in real life. But Arshi (Khan) and Rubina (Dilaik)’s behaviour has instigated her, it seems. But whatever the reason is, throwing and breaking things in the house is not right. I feel like going inside and calming her down. She is definitely very upset or else she would have never behaved like this.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother further added, “I know Bigg Boss will take her class as she has broken their property. But at the same time, I also want them to consider what pushed her to this level. I just hope she stays safe and doesn’t harm herself or anybody in that house.”

Talking about the incident in question, Devoleena is seen throwing away a bowl full of food towards Arshi Khan. After this, she is seen tossing her plate of food. In anger she is heard saying, “Usne mere ghar ke liye bola,” and “I will not excuse you”.

Not only this, but Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also seen losing her cool and temper at Rubina Dilaik. She is heard passing some nasty comments while fuming with anger, shouting and screaming. The latest promo also shows her throwing the house items. The actress is also seen breaking down while everyone else tries to calm her and control the situation.

