Kartik Aaryan is one of the most blooming superstars in the modern era and is known for his movies such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and many more. The actor recently received harsh trolls from fans for his first looks in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had taken it to their social media accounts to share the first look of the actor from the movie. Along with that they also gave us the release date for the movie and is confirmed that this movie is a sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles that were released in 2007. The movie is confirmed to release on March 25, 2022.

Netizens appear to be dissatisfied with the casting for Kartik Aaryan starter and are very not happy with the decision.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first looks of Kartik Aaryan from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on his Twitter account and captioned it as, ‘KARTIK AARYAN: ‘BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2’ FIRST GLIMPSE… Team #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 unveils the first look of #KartikAaryan from the horror-comedy… Costars #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu… Directed by #AneesBazmee… Produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani… 25 March 2022 release.

It is to be noted that the netizens eagerly wanted to see Akshay Kumar reprising his original role and are not happy with Kartik. Thus one Twitterati reacted to the tweet and wrote, “Only AK Deserve krta tha ye”, other response read as, “No one replaces Akki paaji & priyadarshan Combo.” Trollers even targetted Kartik and called him ‘sasta Akshay Kumar’.

Check out the tweets below:

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Along with Aaryan, the movie will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Angad Bedi, Rajpal Yadav, and many other superstars are also said to appear in the movie. Although the fans may not be happy with the appearance of Kartik Aaryan instead of Akshay Kumar, it can be said that this movie will be a hit as the first one.

