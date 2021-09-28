Advertisement

Seems like Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has landed himself in some deep trouble with a Thane Court due to his recent comment where he compared RSS and Taliban!

A Thane court on Monday mandated the issuance of a show-cause notice to the lyricist Javed Akhtar on a slander suit that has been filed against him.

The defamation suit was filed by RSS activist Vivek Champanerkar in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate and joint civil judge (senior division). The suit seeks Rs 1 as compensation from Javed Akhtar. The court ruled the issuance of the notice returnable on November 12.

Javed Akhtar who is a poet, lyricist, and screenwriter, recently ignited a controversy ahead this month. Javed told a news channel that right-wing all over the world possess an unusual similarity. “The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra,” Akhtat who is a former Member of Parliament said this without calling out the Nagpur-headquartered Hindutva organisation.

Advocate Aditya Mishra, who emerged as the complainant, opposed at length in the court and asserted that the defendant (Javed Akhtar) had made “derogatory” statements against the RSS while occurring in a show of a private news channel. Aditya said that the defendant’s statements “drawing a parallel between barbaric Taliban and organisations working for the Hindu cause” were attempted at condemning RSS.

In the petition against Javed, Champanerkar said the assertions made by the defendant were intended for belittling the RSS’s portrayal in the eyes of the common public.

“The defendant uttered unfounded, false and baseless allegations against the organisation of plaintiff in the said show,” the lawyer told.

“The plaintiff states he has been hurt by defendant’s defamatory statement to tarnish the image of plaintiff’s organization and hence he is in loss of rupee one for which the defendant is liable to compensate him,” added according to the suit.

