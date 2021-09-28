Advertisement

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is a Bollywood playback singer who has sung 6034 songs in over 1000 films. He is well known for singing Main Koi Aisi Geet Gaoon from Yes Boss for which he even bagged Filmfare Best Playback Singer Award. He is the voice behind multiple 90s hits such as Sheher Ki Ladki, Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main and more.

The singer has made a lot of headlines for making unpopular opinions and slamming several Bollywood stars on various occasions. He once even defended Salman Khan in his infamous 2002 hit-and-run case. He also criticised the homeless people for sleeping on pavements.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets. He wrote, “Roads are meant for cars and dogs not for people sleeping on them.. @BeingSalmanKhan is not at fault at all..@arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha” He then in another tweet wrote, “Kutta rd pe soyega kutte ki maut marega, roads garib ke baap ki nahi hai I ws homles an year nvr slept on rd @BeingSalmanKhan @sonakshisinha”

The singer even urged the film industry to come out and support Salman Khan. He wrote on the microblogging site, “Come out fraternity, support @BeingSalmanKhan boldly not hypocriticly Roads footpath r not meant 4 sleeping, not driver’s or alcohol’s fault”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya in a follow up tweet wrote, “Mumbai ke road Aur footpath pe sone ka shauk hai ?? Y not at your village no vehicles to kill u.. Support @BeingSalmanKhan @sonakshisinha”

The singer then added, “Suicide is crime so is sleeping on footpath..80% homeles film ppl strugld achievd stardom but never slept on footpath @BeingSalmanKhan”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya received a lot of flak for his tweet at that time. Sonakshi Sinha also responded to the singer on the same platform and asked him not tag her in his tweets. She wrote, “I support my friend but i would never support such insensitive and negative talk. Please dont tag me in ur tweets @abhijeetsinger sir.”

