It is Ranbir Kapoor’s 39th birthday today, and the fans have showcased their sweet gesture on social media by showering love on the superstar. As a return gift, the Yash Raj Films have teased the fans with a peek of Ranbir’s look for Shamshera.

The Barfi actor’s fans have been waiting to see his magic on the silver screen and it looks like the wait is almost over!

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, which has been directed by Karan Malhotra, is set to release worldwide on March 18, 2022. The adrenaline-pumping entertainer will present Ranbir in a never seen before avatar and on the star’s birthday today, Yash Raj Films teased his look from the project to celebrate his birthday and tell his fans that is a visual spectacle is on the way. Ranbir sports a mark on his forehead that will surely build intrigue about his look and plot of the film. The makers have built the curiosity behind the mark by calling it ‘The Mark of Shamshera’! The highly engaging teaser has taken the internet by storm!

Check out the post below:

Ranbir has been paired opposite the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the merciless nemesis to Ranbir.

On the professional front, Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor also has two very interesting projects on hold. The projects including Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Vaani Kapoor and also Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial ‘Animal’ with Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor in the lead which is most likely to release on Dussehra next year.

