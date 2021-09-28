Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older today and as per reports he and Alia Bhatt are spending it in Jodhpur. This is also not the couple’s first trip to Rajasthan this year. At the start of 2021, Alia and Ranbir, with their respective families vacationed at Ranthambore. Since then rumours have been abuzz that the couple may be scouting for wedding destinations there.

Now as Ranbir and Ali are celebrating RK’s 39th birthday there, the rumours have once again been ignited. As per reports, the couple is staying at a luxury resort, which is also known for its Safari camp. So are they actually there to zero in on a wedding location? Well, scroll down to know the juice.

Talking about their Jodhpur trip, a source close to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt said that they wanted to take a short holiday and this once is just that. The insider told Pinkvilla, “They will be in Rajasthan for about three days, before returning back to the bay on Thursday. The Jodhpur holiday was a last minute plan. While they have been wanting to take a vacation, they were also busy completing their respective projects. But they recently worked out their dates in a way, so that they can spend some time together on Ranbir’s birthday.”

Shedding more light on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Jodhpur trip, the source said, “No family member or friend will be joining them this time, and they are definitely not there to scout for their wedding locations.”

Wishing Ranbir on his birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a pic of the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday my Hearbeat. Love n blessings in abundance.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films, including Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt too has several films in her kitty, including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Darlings, Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jee Le Zaraa and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

