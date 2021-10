Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Tendulkar Leaves Kartik Aaryan Mesmerized!

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is getting the spotlight for all the right reasons. Her Instagram pictures are causing much excitement among her friends and fans, even as her rumoured friendship with Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shubham Gill is the subject of much speculation.

Advertisement

Sara recently shared a glamorous picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen standing in a balcony and flashing a beautiful smile.

Advertisement

The picture caught the eye of Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan and singer Armaan Malik, who have liked the photograph.

“All smiles in the city,” Sara captioned the image, which currently has 348,000 and 1,927 comments on the photo-sharing website.

That’s not it!

Sara Tendulkar juggles between Mumbai, where her family stays, and London. She is currently studying medicine in a college in London and completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She is very active on Instagram and currently enjoys a fan following of 1.4 million.

There have been rumours that Sara Tendulkar is dating cricketer Shubman Gill. However, the two have neither confirmed nor debunked the rumours.

Must Read: Manchu Vishnu Seeks Peace With Prakash Raj & Naga Babu Amidst MAA Vote

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube