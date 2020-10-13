Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, is one of the most popular celebrity kid and a social media star, who enjoys more than 600k followers on Instagram. She turns 23 on October 12 and on the occasion of her recent birthday, here are some of the interesting snippets about her life.

Advertisement

Having born on October 12th, 1997, Sara has always been admired by the youngsters for her enthusiastic attitude and ravishing smile. Apparently, she is now studying medicine from University College, London (UCL). Before moving to London for higher studies, she had completed her schooling from Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She loves Bollywood films and Ranveer Singh is her favourite film star.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Interestingly, her father named her Sara after he won the Sahara Cup, which was his special moment in his career. It was his first tournament as a captain of the Indian Cricket team in 1997. She has now become the entire nation’s heartbeat with her simplicity and on-point fashion statement.

The 23-year-old fashionista is setting trends with her look in pyjamas, western wear to ethnic wear, and she never fails to give fashion goals. The star kid’s every outing turns into inspirations for every aspiring fashionista.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar made headlines after rumours of dating Shubman Gill, a young Cricketer, began emerging on the internet. The rumours sparked-off after she took to social media and appreciated Shubman’s top display during the KKR’s first match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) against MI. Even though KKR lost the match, he was phenomenal with his fielding display. She shared a snap of the KKR cricketer and added a much of heart emojis which sent fans into a total frenzy.

However, being a star kid is not easy. Sara had to face a scary time in 2018 when Debkumar Maity had allegedly harassed her. The accused, who was from West Bengal, has been taken into custody till January 11 by the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court. A case has also been registered against him under section 354 D, 509 and 507 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

During an investigation, it was revealed that the accused was mentally unstable and had admitted to calling her and also showed them a tattoo bearing Sara’s name on his arm.

Must Read: Money Heist Trivia: Álvaro Morte Was NOT The Original Choice To Play Professor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube