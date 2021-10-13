Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are on cloud nine after the success of Shershaah, the biopic is based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Since the release, the film’s songs are creating rage on social media, and people are also reenacting some famous moments from the film. Recently, the Student of the Year actor shared a reel where he recreated a romantic scene from the biopic with viral sensation, ‘little Kiara.’

Since the film’s release, the story along with its cast members is receiving a lot of love from the audience; everyone is also praising the chemistry between the lead actors, as netizens felt they were too relatable and looked cute together.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra shared an Instagram video with ‘little Kiara,’ whose real name is Shivani, the tiny munchkin lip-synced to Kiara Advani’s character Dimple Cheema’s dialogue. Sharing the video, the Shershaah actor wrote, “Meet little kiara as dimple.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Since Sidharth Malhotra shared the reel, everyone started showering their on the cute video, even Shershaah’s leading lady Kiara Advani couldn’t hold back and posted a lovestruck and a heart emoji.

Shivani aka ‘little Kiara’, went viral recently, after she posted an Instagram reel enacting the funeral scene from the film, she even wore similar outfit like the film’s actress, red dupatta and white kurti.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTNjsmsoFnS/

Check out Shivani’s more cute videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra & kiara khanna (@shivani.j.khanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra & kiara khanna (@shivani.j.khanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra & kiara khanna (@shivani.j.khanna)

Post the success of Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the feat and told Indian Express, “I always wanted my work to speak for itself, for people to connect with my character and feel something. That’s the intention, the passion for filmmaking I have. Shershaah has definitely changed people’s impression towards my creative choices and instincts. It just makes it easy for me. If tomorrow, I have a creative suggestion they (the makers) will possibly consider it and give it more weight than before.”

While Kiara Advani reveals how she gets along with Sidharth so well, she said, “As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prepare a lot and does a lot of reading. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well. As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around.”

