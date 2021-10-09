Advertisement

The Mumbai Cruise Ship Raid Case commenced last week when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided ‘Cordelia’ on Saturday, October 2. While Aryan Khan and many others have been arrested and sent to judicial for involvement in it, we now hear producer Imtiaz Khatri’s home and office have been raided.

As per a recent report, he has also been summoned by the NCB for the same. Read on to know all about it.

As per ANI, NCB officials raided producer Imtiaz Khatri’s house and office on Saturday morning. Post that, they issued summons to him for today. The agency reportedly asked Imtiaz to appear before them later today. ANI wrote in a tweet wrote, “Cruise ship raid case | Raid being conducted at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Bandra area of Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau”.

In another tweet, ANI shared, “Cruise ship raid case | Narcotics Control Bureau summons film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it today in Mumbai.” As per a report of NDTV, Imtiaz Khatri’s name popped up in the NCB investigation after the arrest of Achit Kumar. He was arrested earlier this week in connection with the Cruise Ship drugs case.

Talking about Imtiaz Khatri, he made the headlines last year when he was accused by Ashok Sarogi, Shruti Modi’s lawyer for allegedly supplying late Sushant Singh Rajput with drugs.

Talking about the Mumbai Cruise ship drug case, it saw the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with several others. At the moment Aryan has been sent into Judicial custody for 14 days by the Mumbai Court and is currently at Arthur Road jail. He was denied bail yesterday. The total number of people arrested in the case so far stands at 18. The NCB reportedly recovered 13 grams of Cocaine, 21 grams of Charas, 5 Grams of MD, 22 pills of MDMA and Rs 1.33 Lakh in cash from the Mumbai Cruise Ship raid.

