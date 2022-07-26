Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented Gen Z actresses in Bollywood right now. The diva happens to be Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter and has always been in the news for her gorgeous looks. She debuted in 2018 with Dhadak and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. She has delivered some really kick-a** performances in these last 4 years and do you know, the Good Luck Jerry actress isn’t just a brilliant artist but also was a scholar in school. Yes! Today, we will decode her 10th and 12th board exams score and it’s far from your imagination.

Janhvi is really popular on social media with over 18 million followers on Instagram. She’s quite active on the photo-sharing site and often shares videos and pictures giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans there. Coming back to the topic, Kapoor was really good in studies and her percentage was nothing but perfect in 10th and 12th exams.

Sridevi who happens to be Janhvi Kapoor’s mother was a strict mom she once revealed during an interview. Both Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor had curfew timings and had a set of rules to follow at home too.

And can you guess how much Janhvi Kapoor had scored in her 10th and 12th board exams? She scored 84% in 10th standard and 86% in 12th standard according to Bollywood Life. That’s a good percentage we must say.

On the work front, the actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ which will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 29th, 2022.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor being a scholar in school as well? Tell us in the comments below.

