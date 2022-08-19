If energy would be a person, then it definitely would be Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh. The Bollywood actor who began his journey in the industry through YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat has turned out to be one of the industry’s top and most bankable actors.

Ranveer makes sure he not only speaks what is on his mind but also does what he feels is right. The Sindhi hottie never fails to leave us baffled with his fashion game or witty behaviour. However, Ranveer also ends up getting brutally trolled for the same. One such time was when he spanked every male model’s a*s during one of the fashion shows.

Recently one of Ranveer Singh’s old videos has resurfaced on the Reddit platform and has left the netizens trolling him on it. In the said video, we can see the Befikre actor in a smart-looking pant, shirt Jacket combination attending a Jack & Jones 2018 fashion show as a guest. As the video continued, it left the netizens baffled and all the credit goes to the actor’s wittiness. The actor was seen greeting each male model of the fashion show by shaking their hands and spanking their a*ses. Yes! You read that absolutely right.

The 2018 video which has once again gone viral on the platform has sent fans and netizens into a frenzy over Ranveer Singh’s behaviour. While some are left in splits, many found his behaviour disturbing.

Check out the video below.

While the video is amassing likes over the second, netizens have taken it to the comments section to troll the actor over his behaviour. One user wrote, “Wtf this is so not cool !!! Man needs to see the limit ! Models work hard just to be humiliated? “. Another user wrote, “Wtff he’s a creep too!!? 🤢”. While one user said, “How is this not harassment?”, another penned, “A*s man reporting on duty”. The fifth one wrote, “And he will get way saying that he was just having fun. Energetic guy. Lit up the party. Ask the people how they feel when he unnecessarily hovers and irritates them?”

On the professional front, Ranveer who was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar recently wrapped Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be starring with Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his kitty.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh spanking the butts of the male models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

