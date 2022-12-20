Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has been in the news ever since Madhya Pradesh Minister Nattoram Mishra took a dig at the actress’ clothes she wore in the Besharam Rang song. While a section of netizens lent their support for the film, another set of social media users have called for the film’s boycott for different reasons. Recently, the leading duo made their presence felt at the finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which was won by Argentina.

At the mega event, DP unveiled the golden trophy wearing a Louis Vuitton dress which received massive backlash from the netizens. However, amid the controversy, a video has been doing the rounds on social media that see Muslims allegedly auctioning the girls on the streets.

Ever since social media users called for the ban of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, netizens dug out an old video that saw the auctioning of girls on the street. While the clip went viral in no time and spread rapidly, many thought that the viral video was real. However, a Fact Check website brought out the truth behind the video and we are as surprised to know about it as you are.

According to The Logical Indian, The viral video is a part of street play and available on the internet since 2014. Reportedly, the video was also shared by BBC and it was titled “#BBCtrending: The mock Islamic State slave auction in London.” “According to the report, it was a social media campaign against Islamic State by Kurdish activists which was performed outside Downing Street and the House of Parliament in London,” read the report.

Earlier the user, who shared the fake video had written in the caption box, “, “असली पठान ऐसे होते बॉलिवुड वाले तो हम को ऐसे ही पागल बनाते | लड़कियों की बोली लगाई जा रही है. #बायकॉट_पठान.” (Whose Lose translation means Real Pathans are like this. Bollywood people make us confused. Girls are being auctioned. #Boycott Pathan.)

Helmed by War director Siddharth Anand, the film will hit the silver screen on January 25, ahead of Republic Day.

