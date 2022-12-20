Shah Rukh Khan is called the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason. King Khan is loved by people across the world unconditionally. The Pathan actor has managed to impress and enthrall the audience with his amazing on-screen performance and grounded personality as well. His charming smile is something we cannot get over with.

Popular magazine Empire shares a list of the 50 greatest actors of all time and Shah Rukh happens to be the only Indian actor who made it to the list. And we would be surprised if Shah Rukh Khan was not on the list!

Releasing the list on social media, the magazine shared the list of the top 50 great actors of all time, including Shah Rukh Khan. They wrote “Empire’s list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you.

Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you. READ NOW: https://t.co/zvvo1xpYhn pic.twitter.com/zE4jZmVMSj — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 19, 2022

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages on Twitter, share the same news and wrote, “In their words, ‘there’s pretty much nothing he can’t do. @iamsrk, the Pride Of India! (sic).”

Shah Rukh is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Pathaan, which is all set to hit the screens on January 25. Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in supporting roles, Pathan is an action thriller that fans of Shah Rukh can’t wait to watch.

Pathaan movie has been making headlines for the past few days for the first song, Besharam ranga has been released.

