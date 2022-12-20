Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the silver screen for nearly four years since his last film Zero. He will be returning in a full-fledged role with Siddharth Anand’s film Pathaan. As the superstar is on a promotional spree, he revealed how he convinced Aditya Chopra to the action flick. Read on.

During an event, King Khan broke the silence by telling Yash Raj Films’ head honcho and director Siddharth that he will ‘try his best’ after they were less than enthusiastic about making an action film with him.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan said to Robin Uthappa, “Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak, injuries were there, surgeries were there, but I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before. I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao (make an action film)’. So, they told me, ‘sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge (You will get tired)’. I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’.”

“I was actually taking a break for just one year. I thought, ‘thoda rukta hun, physically fit hota hun’ (I should take a break and get physically fit). Zero required a lot of hard work, and then it didn’t work as well and nobody liked it, I felt bad. But then I thought I will do something which people like, bohot karli apne dil ki (enough of what I want to do). But I also wanted to do something which was different for me,” King Khan added.

Directed by Siddharth Aanand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will release next year in January. Besides this, he also has films like Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.

