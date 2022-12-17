Pathaan movie has been facing backlash ever since they dropped the first song, Besharam Rang, online. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the party number has courted controversy over the attires they’ve worn in the song. It all started when Madhya Pradesh Minister took a dig at the actress for wearing saffron coloured bikini following which it spark debate and controversy on social media and on news channels. Now in the latest development, a complaint has been filed against the lead actor for hurting religious sentiments.

Co-starring John Abraham, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. But much before its release, the film has landed in legal trouble.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer has filed a complaint seeking FIR against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone before the CJM court on Friday. Reportedly, the matter will be heard on January 3. Outside the court, Ojha later told reporters, “The song ‘Besharam Rang’ of the film ‘Pathaan’ is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community,” as reported by the portal.

On the other hand, Syed Anas Ali, the president of the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board, too has called for the boycott of Pathaan.

Syed Anas Ali, in a statement, said, “A film named Pathan has been made, in which Shah Rukh Khan is a hero, people see him, like him. I fervently urge the Censor Board and want to tell all the theatre people of India that you should not permit this film to take place since it would send the incorrect message, break the peace, and injure all the people in this country. All Muslims will have their feelings hurt, and we will be made fun of. I urge everyone to skip seeing this movie entirely.”

