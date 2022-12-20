Malaika Arora is making headlines every now and then. Ever since her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, she has been trending on social media for her personal life. This is the first time that Malla is revealing details about her personal life and fans have been loving this bold side of her and how. In the recent episode, her son Arhaan Khan can be seen making fun of her stylish outfit and comparing it with table napkins. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Arhaan is Malaika and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s son who lives in the USA and is studying filmmaking there. In the recent episode, the 20-year-old was in a peppy mood and joked about his mother’s outfit on the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arhaan Khan spoke about the similarities between him and his mother and that they’re both the firstborn of their parents, that’s the only similarity that they share with each other. Malaika Arora then asked him, “How about devoting an entire day to your mother?” as reported by News18.

Responding to his mother, Arhaan Khan said, “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves”. Later, Khan also spoke about his relationship with his Maasi (aunt) Amrita Arora and how she’s his second mom and told Malaika, “But I think she is promoting to take your spot. She is pushing for the top spot. I am just biased towards Ammu,” and smiled while acknowledging that he was just kidding.

Later in the episode, Malaika wears a s*xy crop top that she pairs with beige pants and while poking fun at his mother, Arhaan compares her outfit with a table napkin and says, “You look like a prison inmate right now.”

Haha, that’s every son and mother ever.

What are your thoughts on Arhaan Khan’s fun banter with his mother Malaika Arora in the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Malaika Arora Left With No Words As Karan Johar Asks If She & Arjun Kapoor Have Ever Experimented In Bedroom: “Do You Like To Shake It Up With Arjun?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News