Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biggie ‘Pathaan’ which is being produced under the YRF’s banner. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, SRK revealed that he cried after his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders lost in the IPL matches with his kids in the hotel room. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK is returning to the silver screen after a long sabbatical of four years with Pathaan. Not just that, the superstar has a very busy upcoming year with three big releases in the pipeline including Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ and Atlee’s ‘Jawan’. Now coming back to the topic, all his fans are aware about his love for cricket and that Khan owns an IPL team named ‘Kolkata Knight Riders’ along with actress Juhi Chawla.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Robin Uthappa in a recent interaction, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on KKR losing matches and how he dealt with the heartbreak and said, “When we started in 2014, it was in Abu Dhabi and we were losing all the matches. I remember I used to sit there with my kids. We used to cry like kids alone in the hotel room, ‘arre, ye firse haar gaye, bada dukh ho raha tha (They lost again. We were very upset)’.”

Later the tournament shifted to India from UAE and eventually, KKR won all the matches and the finale against Kings XI Punjab and talking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan said, “When the tournament shifted to India, all the young players started to play so well. They all started playing better one after the other. This is how life is. I get really inspired by our KKR matches and sometimes depressed also, but mostly inspired.”

The Pathaan actor concluded by saying that it does hurt when your team loses, no matter how philosophical you get and said, “Kuch bhi keh lo, dukh toh hota hai. Gyaan jitna bhi de lo ki zindagi mein aisa hota hai vaisa hota hai, lekin jab haarte hain, tab acha lagta nahi hai (No matter what you say, but you feel bad when your team loses. You may say life is like this or that, it doesn’t feel nice to lose a match)’.”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan opening up on KKR losing matches during IPL? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan Gets Support From Rashami Desai Amid ‘Besharam Rang’ Controversy: “Yaar Itna Bhi Mat Karo Ki Chubh Jaaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News