Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the biggest stars in B- Town. Both actors enjoy a huge fanbase and they weave magic whenever the duo collaborates for a film. The Bharat actors are just friends now, but once, they were madly in love with each other.

As per various reports, Katrina and Salman dated each other for a while before parting ways. The Dabanng actor is known for his powerful personality and has been a godfather to many. However, his love life always remained under scrutiny. Many reports claimed that his violent nature remained the main reason behind his failed relationships.

In a report of Mid-Day via Reddit, an eyewitness stated, “Back in 2008, last Thursday(January 31), Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walked into the Bandstand Barrista, they were the regular visitors there. They were chatting when suddenly the conversation got heated. Salman got up and slapped his girlfriend on her left cheek. It wasn’t a hard slap but it made a cracking sound, leaving the actress and onlookers stunned in shocked silence. Instead of making a scene, she quietly got up and walked out without uttering a word.”

Recalling the incident on the internet, netizens on Reddit remembered Aishwarya Rai and wondered how Abhishek Bachchan can be friends with Salman Khan. One wrote, “And this guy plays the character of Prem in Barjatya’s movies!!!”

Another comment read, “Unrelated but I will never understand how Abhishek and the rest of the Bachchan family can be friends with him after what he did to Aishwarya Rai.”

A third user wrote, “Sadly social media wasn’t there at that time, and cancel culture doesn’t work for Indian superstars.” Take a look at the netizen reactions to the above incident:

Now, both the actors have moved on in their lives and continue to share a warm bond with each other. Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Salman Khan has also moved on in his life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16, and Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phonebhoot. The duo is preparing for the release of Tiger 3 and their fans can’t keep calm.

