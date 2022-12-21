BTS is one of the boy bands in the world that receives immense love and affection. The band belongs from South Korea, and the boys are making quite a buzz across the globe with their albums and tours. Over time, we are noticing a major wave from the South Koreans over us Indians, be it fashion trends, food trends, K-drama, or the K-pop industry’s flourishment. However, today we got our hands on an exciting fan edit where the BTS members can be seen synchronizing their steps on Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released song Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

BTS members, including Suga, V, Jung Kook, Jimin, Jin, RM, and J-Hope have given quite a few record-breaking tracks like Spring Day, Dynamite, Butter, and many more. However, their massive fanbase who call themselves ARMY are quite creative and stays very updated. One such fandom created a unique video surprising all of the South Korean and Indian fans.

Ever since YRF released the first song from the film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Besharam Rang, it has been leading the headlines for every reason possible – be it good or bad. However, recently we got our hands on this video shared by a content creator page ‘qualiteaposts’ on Instagram, where they edited a chunk from BTS’ dancing routine on Besharam Rang and the synchronization is absolutely epic!

Check out the post here:

In the original song, we can see Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan grooving and raising the temperature with their hotness but this BTS dance routine can surely give them quite a tough competition. We would love to see a reaction from them on this edit! What say?!

Fans poured their love on the video and commented, “bts winning in all categories”. Another one wrote, “It’s BTS, ofc it has to fit”. One fan penned, “I said it already and i’m saying it again that BTS DOESN’T FOLLOW THE BEATS, THE BEATS FOLLOW BTS. PERIOD.” One of the comments can be read as “Better than the original”.

Haha! Did you also like this version better? Let us know through comments. Meanwhile, Pathaan will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

